Laurence Fishburne Reveals He Offered to Be in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ But ‘They Didn’t Respond Well’

If you missed Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus in “The Matrix Resurrections,” you likely weren’t alone. But according to Fishburne himself, he offered to be in the film — he was just turned down.

Back in 2020, the actor told New York Magazine that the reason he wouldn’t be in the fourth film of the franchise was because he had “not been invited.” He wished them well at the time, and noted after its release that “it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be.”

But, appearing on “The View” on Thursday, Fishburne revealed that the reason for his absence was more than just a lack of an invite. In fact, the actor said he approached the filmmakers about returning.

“I offered my services to the fourth ‘Matrix’ and they didn’t respond well to that,” he said. “So, hey, it’s not like I didn’t say, ‘Oh, I’d like to offer you my services.’ I did. And for whatever reason, that didn’t happen.”

When host Joy Behar praised him for openly admitting the circumstances, Fishburne simply noted that “that’s the truth.” Ironically, it was a truth prompted by host Sara Haines asking if he might be open to returning for the fifth film that’s in the works.

“It depends on the circumstances, who’s involved, how well the script has been written, if they offer me,” he said, before explaining what happened on the fourth film. “So, you know, we’ll see!”

