Laverne Cox to Host E!’s Red Carpet Coverage Starting in 2022

Laverne Cox has been tapped as the new host of E!’s red carpet coverage, stepping in for longtime hosts Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest beginning next year.

The “Orange Is the New Black” alum will pick up the mic for the 2022 awards season to “to build out a modern, inclusive and interactive experience for celebrities and their fans,” according to E!. She will also host a series of interview specials to air throughout the year, showcasing “trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community.”

E! red carpet mainstays Seacrest and Rancic both stepped down from their positions earlier this year, with Rancic pivoting to a development deal with NBCUniversal over the weekend. Seacrest had been with the network for 14 years and Rancic for nearly 20.

Cox has an existing relationship with E!, having previously co-hosted the red carpet pre-show for the 2020 Emmys alongside stylist Brad Goreski and “Nightly Pop” co-host Nina Parker.

“Laverne Cox is a risktaker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said. “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

“I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long,” Cox said. “I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey.”