“Law & Order” returns for Season 23 Thursday night with a new detective line-up: Reid Scott of “Veep” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” joins the procedural as Vincent Riley, who’s paired up with Mehcad Brooks’ character Jalen Shaw.

Scott fills the slot left empty by Jeffrey Donovan, who opted not to return as Detective Frank Cosgrove after Season 22.

TheWrap can exclusively share this clip of Scott’s character in action as Riley and Shaw try to solve a murder on a college campus that seems to stem from a disagreement about free speech.

In this scene, Riley and Shaw discuss their lack of leads with Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim) and Detective Violet Yee (Connie Shi). Riley tells Dixon that they’re looking at 24 people who’ve filed wrongful termination suits against the university.

“That’s a hell of a lot of suspects,” says Dixon.

“Yeah, but only one of them got slapped with a restraining order,” Riley answers.

Scott joins fellow “L&O” regulars Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun and Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy. His casting was announced by NBC in December 2023.

The actor’s previous roles include Brendan “Brando” Dorff in the TBS comedy series “My Boys,” Dan Egan in HBO’s “Veep,” Gordon Ford on Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Griffin on ABC’s “black-ish” and Eli Cohen on Paramount+ series “Why Women Kill.”

Brooks joined the squad in Season 22 after the exit of Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role of Detective Kevin Bernard when the series returned for Season 21 in 2022.

NBC renewed all six Dick Wolf series, including “Law & Order,””Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and the three “Chicago” series, in April 2023.

All three “Law & Order” series return on Thursday. “Law & Order” airs Thursdays at 8 pm/7 central; “SVU” airs at 9 pm, followed by “Organized Crime”at 10 pm.