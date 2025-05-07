Law Roach Says He’s ‘Glad We Came Early’ After Realizing Anna Sawai ‘Got On’ Zendaya’s Met Gala Look

The twinning actresses both stunned in an all-white tailored suit, wide-brimmed, floppy hat and matching gloves

Zendaya, Anna Sawai (Getty Images)
Zendaya and Anna Sawai attend the 2025 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty Images)
Raquel Harris

Law Roach, stylist for Zendaya, spotted Anna Sawai at Monday’s Met Gala wearing an all-white tailored suit that was nearly identical to his high-profile client’s own. Speaking off-the-cuff on the red carpet with Hello Beautiful, upon spotting her, he said simply that he’s glad he and Zendaya got there first.

“I am dying because she got on Zendaya’s look,” Law Roach said of Sawai. “I’m so glad we came early.”

Watch the viral moment below:

The theme for this year’s gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and both Sawai and Zendaya stunned in their twinning tailored suits, which were accessorized with a wide-brimmed floppy hat and matching gloves.

Zendaya’s fit was a custom Louis Vuitton suit designed by Pharrell that featured Bulgari jewelry. It was decked out with small silver buttons, a button-up shirt and a tie. Roach styled her look for the night.

As for Sawai, she rocked a custom Dior suit and Cartier jewelry. Similarly, Sawai had on a white collar shirt with a tie, which was complimented with a silver tie bar. Karla Welch styled the “Shōgun” star.

Met Gala 2025
Noticing their matching fits, Sawai and Welch took to Instagram to celebrate the twinning moment.

“We can add homage to Zendaya as well,” Welch said.

Sawai reshared her post and added, “Celebrating the spirit of Black dandyism and Zendaya hehe.”

Turns out, the actresses are twinning in more ways than one: They’re both history-making Emmy Award winners. Sawai stands as the first Asian actress to win for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Zendaya holds the title of youngest actress to win in that same category.

Law Roach (Getty Images)
