Taylor Sheridan’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is nearly upon us. And the first footage from the new series has arrived in the form of a very brief trailer (watch it above).

Originally conceived as a spin-off of Sheridan’s blockbuster “Yellowstone” spin-off “1883,” “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” has turned into its own franchise of sorts with the official synopsis referring to it as an “anthology series,” with “future iterations that will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.”

David Oyelowo stars as Reeves (he also executive produces), who served as the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi and was the likely inspiration for The Lone Ranger. According to the official synopsis Reeves was “known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

The series also stars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid. Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund (who also appears in Sheridan’s “Tulsa King”) make guest appearances, while Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes will pop up in recurring roles.

The eight-episode season, which premieres this fall on Paramount+, was created for television by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan. “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” joins a growing list of series Sheridan-produced series for Paramount+, which also includes “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” (which will return for a second season), “1883,” “May of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King” (also returning for season 2), “Special Ops: Lioness” (which just premiered) and upcoming series like “Land Man” starring Billy Bob Thornton and additional “Yellowstone” spin-offs like “6666” and whatever the next iteration of the flagship show will be following the departure of Kevin Costner.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” premieres on Paramount+ this fall.