Lawrence O’Donnell Tells Reporters ‘You’re Not Doing Your Job’ if Trump Hasn’t Dissed You Yet | Video

Lawrence O’Donnell facetiously gave journalists and media figures a heads up that if they want to be taken seriously in their line of work, they’ll have to earn themselves a good ol’ diss from President Donald Trump.

“If you are a member of the White House press corps and Donald Trump has not told you that you are a terrible reporter, then you are not doing your job,” O’Donnell said jokingly during his Tuesday segment of “The Last Word with Lawerence O’Donnell.”

At the time, the MS NOW personality was discussing Trump calling ABC reporter Rachel Scott “the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place,” after the journalist pressed him about whether he’d instruct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to release a supposed video of a second strike at an alleged drug boat.

“If you are a member of the White House press corps and Donald Trump has not told you you are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place, then you are not doing your job,” O’Donnell carried on. “You are failing.”

O’Donnell’s gag comes as the media continues to pay closer attention to how Trump responds to journalists, specifically female journalists. Much of the controversy surrounding Trump’s reactions to reporters sparked up after he told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey to “quiet, piggy” during an interview.

Most recently, Trump snapped at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins via Truth Social, calling her “stupid and nasty.” He also referred to CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes as a “stupid person,” and called New York Times Katie Rogers “ugly.”