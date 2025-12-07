Kaitlan Collins Issues Crisp 6-Word Response to Trump’s ‘Stupid and Nasty’ Attack

Kaitlan Collins only had six words to say in response to Donald Trump’s attack in which he described her as “always stupid and nasty” in a Truth Social post in which he misspelled her name.

The CNN anchor shared Trump’s message in an Instagram Story and captioned the Sunday post, “Technically my question was about Venezuela.”

On Saturday, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago.”

“I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level. Also, the column SPAN has been substantially increased for purposes of viewing,” he continued. “It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are. It’s just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned. Interestingly, and seldom reported, there are no taxpayer dollars involved. It is being fully paid for by private donations. FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!”

Trump’s message was presumably posted in response to the Friday episode of Collins’ CNN show “The Source with Kaitlan Collins,” in which she reported the White House has hired a new architect for the project after the president clashed with the person originally on the job. Collins also played a clip from her interview with Trump at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Trump’s attack is one of several he’s made against female journalists in recent weeks. Earlier this month he told CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang she would be “incapable” of getting a perfect MRI after he claimed to have achieved the result. He later appeared to tell NewsNation reporter Libbey Dean she also would not be get a perfect MRI result.

Trump previously referred to one reporter as a “piggy” and another a “stupid person” before he also said a New York Times reporter was “ugly, inside and out.”