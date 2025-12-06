Trump Viciously Attacks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins – ‘Always Stupid and Nasty’ – and Misspells Her Name

Donald Trump filed off a typo-laden attack against CNN’s Kaitlan Collins first thing Saturday morning, and described the anchor as “always stupid and nasty” for asking questions about his planned ballroom addition to the White House.

“Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level. Also, the column SPAN has been substantially increased for purposes of viewing,” he continued. “It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are. It’s just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned. Interestingly, and seldom reported, there are no taxpayer dollars involved. It is being fully paid for by private donations. FAKE NEWS CNN, and the guy who runs the whole corrupt operation that owns it, is one of the worst in the business. Their ratings are so low that they’re not even counted or relevant anymore. MAGA!!!”

Trump appeared to respond to Collins’ December 4 episode of “The Source with Kaitlan Collins,” in which she reported the White House has hired a new architect for the project after the president “clashed” with the person originally on the job.

In the same episode, Collins played a clip from her interview with Trump at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts that showed her asking him about receiving the recently conjured Peace Prize from FIFA as his administration continues attacks on Venezuelan ships — but not about the ballroom.

Trump defended the destruction of the White House’s historic East Wing, which was demolished to make space for the ballroom, in October.

“After really a tremendous amount of study with some of the best architects in the world, we determined that really knocking it down, trying to use a little section,” the president said while speaking to reporters. “The East Wing was not much. There was not much left from the original. Over the course of a hundred years, it was changed, the columns were removed, it was a much different building then – a story was added on in 1948, 1949, which was not particularly nice. It was very, very much changed from what it was originally.”

He added: “It was never thought of as much, it was a very small building. Rather than allowing that to hurt a very expensive, beautiful building that frankly they’ve been after for years … I think it will be one of the great ballrooms anywhere in the world. It’s about $300 million.”