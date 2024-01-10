Finnish-Iranian Action Film ‘Layers of Lies’ Acquired by Freestyle Digital Media | Exclusive

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired U.S. VOD rights to the Iranian action feature “Layer of Lies.”

The film will be available to rent or own on all U.S. digital, cable and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on Jan. 23, through Freestyle Digital Media. Watch a trailer for the film above.

Described as an “adrenaline-fueled thrill ride that follows a man’s journey back home through the bustling, diverse metropolis of Tehran,” the film stars Ramin Sohrab as a man who is dragged back into his criminal past, something that he thought he had gotten past long ago. In addition to Sohrab, the cast includes Jessica Wolff.

“Layers of Lies” was directed by Sohrab, from a script that was co-written by Sohrab and Chris Larsen. It was produced by Jonna Enroth, Sohrab and Mohsen Sarafi. Timo and Teemu Lahtinen of Smile Entertainment are executive producers along with Glenn Kendrick Ackermann and David Marsh.

“’Layers of Lies’ is a feature film that combines classic action drama with the power of low-budget filmmaking,” said filmmaker Sohrab in an official statement. “This is not just another action movie, it is the first Finnish-Iranian action film–a testament to the power of collaboration and the beauty of diversity. It celebrates both cultures and brings them together in a way that has never been done before, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring it to fruition.”