Twitter fans erupted following the news that Lea Michele would replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival.

“Jane lynch leaving the day Lea Michele is set to start is the most Sue Sylvester icon behavior extravaganza I have ever laid witness to,” one user tweeted, reminding audiences of the “Glee” glory days when an eager Rachel Berry (Michele) would do almost anything to play Fanny Brice on Broadway.

The frenzy comes the day after Feldstein announced that she would be leaving the Broadway revival July 31 after the production went in a “different direction.” The announcement of her departure only further fueled the ongoing rumor that Michele was set to replace her; the casting news was confirmed by the production today.

Check out the funniest “Glee” and “Funny Girl” memes below:

If Lea Michele is cast in funny girl alongside Jane lynch I will be forced to come to the conclusion that the world as we know it is actually just an episode of Glee and idk if I can handle this — Morrisa Cohen (@morrisa_cohen2) July 10, 2022

congratulations to lea michele pic.twitter.com/hsb07zvyvW — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) July 11, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived Lea Michele’s unfulfilled dream to play Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.” The “Glee” star, who was notoriously passed over originally, will finally get her chance in the Broadway revival this September. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) July 11, 2022

Trying to explain why the funny girl lea michele announcement is absolutely a HUGE deal for annoying people pic.twitter.com/q8y7rgygi4 — izzy bohn (@izzyvb023) July 11, 2022

If Lea Michele does take over for Beanie in Funny Girl, then Jane Lynch needs to start her campaign for the 2024 presidency like she said she would. — Matt Gold (@mattgold71) July 11, 2022

Jane Lynch is leaving Funny Girl the day Lea Michele joins just so she can buy tickets and leave halfway through

pic.twitter.com/OFp4PEliry — ski (@shyingflutters) July 11, 2022

i need to get tickets to lea michele’s first performance of funny girl so i can walk out halfway through just like sue did in s5, ep17 — madeleine (@madeleinejanne) July 11, 2022

Lea Michele actually landed the part of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. Really starting to think Glee was a documentary. https://t.co/CgSQoAQmPz — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) July 11, 2022

funny girl’s producers after deciding to go with lea michele pic.twitter.com/mHMSh7ihgp — m (@bigIttIeIies) July 11, 2022