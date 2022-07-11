Twitter fans erupted following the news that Lea Michele would replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival.
“Jane lynch leaving the day Lea Michele is set to start is the most Sue Sylvester icon behavior extravaganza I have ever laid witness to,” one user tweeted, reminding audiences of the “Glee” glory days when an eager Rachel Berry (Michele) would do almost anything to play Fanny Brice on Broadway.
The frenzy comes the day after Feldstein announced that she would be leaving the Broadway revival July 31 after the production went in a “different direction.” The announcement of her departure only further fueled the ongoing rumor that Michele was set to replace her; the casting news was confirmed by the production today.
Check out the funniest “Glee” and “Funny Girl” memes below: