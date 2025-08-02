‘Leanne’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Sitcom?

Chuck Lorre is back with a new sitcom, titled “Leanne,” led by standup comedian Leanne Morgan.
The sitcom follows Leanne as her life gets turned upside down after her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman, leading her to lean on her twice-divorced sister Carol (Kristen Johnston) and her family to get through the tough spot.
Learn more about the cast of the new Netflix sitcom below, and where you might have seen them before.
Leanne Morgan as Leanne
Comedian Leanne Morgan plays the sitcom’s titular character Leanne, who is in for the shock of her life when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman.
Outside of her standup, Morgan can be seen in “You’re Cordially Invited” and “Sun Moon.”
Kristen Johnston as Carol
Kristen Johnston plays Carol, Leanne’s sister who helps her navigate her divorce from first-hand experience, being twice-divorced herself.
Johnston is best known for her roles in “Mom,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” “3rd Rock from the Sun” and “Music and Lyrics.”
Celia Weston as Mama Margaret
Celia Weston plays Mama Margaret, Leanne and Carol’s mother who requires a great deal of care from her daughters.
Weston can be seen in “Knight and Day,” “Hulk” and Celebrity,” and recently appeared in “You’re Cordially Invited” and “A Little Prayer.”
Blake Clark as Daddy John
Blake Clark plays Daddy John, Leanne and Carol’s father whose loyalty to his family knows no end.
Clark can be seen in “50 First Dates,” “The Waterboy” and “Happy Gilmore 2.”
Hannah Pilkes as Josie
Hannah Pilkes plays Josie, Leanne’s daughter and the undeniable rebel of the family who is just as likely to switch up her relationship as she is her job.
Pilkes has been featured in “The Woodsman,” “Sorry Not Sorry” and “For Worse.”
Graham Rogers as Tyler
Graham Rogers plays Tyler, Leanne’s son who went in the opposite direction of Josie and is starting his own family.
Rogers can be seen in Lorre’s “The Kominsky Method,” “Ray Donovan,” “Atypical” and “Quantico.”
Jayma Mays as Mary
Jayma Mays plays Mary, a close acquaintance and neighbor of Leanne’s who seeks a deeper friendship from Leanne.
Mays is best known for appearing in “Glee” as Emma, and can also be seen in “The Millers,” “Getting On,” “Red Eye” and “American Made.”
Ryan Stiles as Bill
Ryan Stiles plays Bill, Leanne’s ex-husband, who, after fostering a loving family and successful business, throws away his life to pursue another woman.
Stiles can be seen on “The Drew Carey Show,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Young Sheldon.”
“Leanne” is now streaming on Netflix.