‘Leanne’ Trailer: Leanne Morgan Is Newly Single in Netflix Comedy

Leanne Morgan is bringing laughs to Netflix once again.

The comedian stars in the new trailer for “Leanne,” a comedy series about a woman navigating the fallout of a 33-year marriage. Morgan co-created the series alongside producer/screenwriter Susan McMartin and famed sitcom producer Chuck Lorre for a July 31 release.

The trailer shows Leanne discovering that her longtime husband, played by “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” comic Ryan Stiles, has cheated on her with a presumably younger woman (“She has to be,” Leanne says. “Otherwise, I’m driving off a bridge”).

“Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places,” Netflix’s story description reads. “This heartfelt comedy proves that it’s never too late to rewrite your story.”

You can watch the trailer for “Leanne” below.

Morgan began her relationship with Netflix in 2023 when the streamer aired her comedy special, “Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman.” In 2024, Morgan released her book, “What in the World?! A Southern Woman’s Guide to Laughing at Life’s Unexpected Curveballs and Beautiful Blessings.”

Netflix ordered 16 episodes of “Leanne,” which was produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Graham Rogers and Hannah Pilkes round out the main cast, with Tim Daly, Jayma Mays, Annie Gonzalez and Blake Gibbons as recurring guests. Nick Bakay and Judi Marmel executive produced the series alongside Morgan, Lorre and McMartin.

“Leanne” releases on Netflix July 31.