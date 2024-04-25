Leanne Morgan will star in a new Netflix sitcom from Chuck Lorre, TheWrap has learned.

The streamer granted a straight-to-series order for a new multicamera comedy that was cocreated by Morgan, Lorre and Susan McMartin. The series, which is currently untitled and will consist of 16 episodes, will follow Morgan as she adjusts to a major life change.

The official logline is as follows: “Leanne’s life takes an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity and jello salad.”

In addition to the new series, Netflix granted Morgan with two additional stand-up specials following the success of her 2023 debut, titled “Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman.”

“I’ve dreamed of this since childhood, and I can’t believe it has come true! When I started comedy 25 years ago, my goal was to be a part of a sitcom,” Morgan said in a statement. “It just goes to show you it’s never too late, and dreams do come true. I’m a grandmama from Tennessee, and now I have a TV show with Chuck Lorre and Netflix. What in the world!?”

“If you’ve seen even ten seconds of Leanne Morgan’s stand up then you know what a unique comedic force she is,” Lorre added. “The theme of starting over is universal, and I cannot think of anyone better to combine heart and comedy than Leanne. I knew I had to work with her, and I’m so excited to bring this story to Netflix.”

Lorre, Morgan, McMartin also serve as executive producers alongside Judi Marmel. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“We’re so thrilled to deepen our partnership with Leanne Morgan, whose singular and hilarious voice hooked viewers with her debut Netflix special last year, and to reunite with the legendary Chuck Lorre,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy. “We’re looking forward to their collaboration on Netflix’s next big comedy series.”

The sitcom marks Lorre’s latest collaboration with Netflix after creating “The Kominsky Method,” which ran for three seasons on the streamer. The news also comes as Lorre’s longrunning CBS series “Young Sheldon” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” come to a close this season, with a new “Young Sheldon” spin-off receiving a series order from CBS for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.