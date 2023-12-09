Here Are All the Songs in ‘Leave the World Behind’

It’s scary and a little too real, but Sam Esmail’s “Leave the World Behind” is also kind of a bop. You might not expect it, but Netflix’s nightmarish new apocalyptic thriller has a soundtrack full of hip-hop hits and throwback favorites — including the iconic “Friends” theme song.

Naturally, composer Mac Quayle’s score delivers a haunting score for the film’s unsettling events to unfold around, but “Leave the World Behind” also delivers a handful of cheeky needle drops, so if you’re looking for a complete list of every song in the film, we’ve got you covered.

“Leave the World Behind” stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a couple who head to a remote rental home for a getaway with their kids. But just as they settle in, two strangers (played by Myha’la and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali) who say they are the home’s owners arrive with news of blackouts sweeping through the city. With no reason to trust each other, the two families navigate tense power dynamics and terrifying discoveries as the repercussions of the blackouts spread beyond the city.

From the opening credits to the final stinger, here are all the songs in the “Leave the World Behind” soundtrack.

Every Song in “Leave the World Behind”

Joey Bada$$ – THE REV3NGE

Kool & the Gang – Misled

Blackstreet – Never Gonna Let You Go

TV on the Radio – Winter

Next – Too Close

The Rembrandts – Friends (Main Title)

Lil Yachty – The Paradigm

If you’d rather listen to Quayle’s score, you can check out the official soundtrack playlist from Spotify below.