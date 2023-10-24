Julia Roberts Doesn’t Know Where to Turn After Massive Cyber Attack in ‘Leave the World Behind’ Trailer (Video)

The apocalyptic thriller from Sam Esmail and Netflix premieres Wednesday at the AFI Fest

With the futures of their families at stake if not the future of the world, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali aren’t sure who to trust in the trailer for “Leave the World Behind,” the new Netflix original film from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail.

“Everything I know I have told you,” Ali says in the trailer for the film, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Rumaan Alam written and directed by Esmail.

“I don’t believe you,” a foreboding Roberts responds in the clip, which you can watch above.

As a massive cyber attack puts everyone in danger, Kevin Bacon stands his ground on his porch, donning a Dallas Cowboys cap with a shotgun fully at the ready.

Leave the World Behind
“I will protect my family,” says Bacon, in a sinister supporting role. “What you do is your business.”

Meanwhile, a massive ocean freighter heads straight for the beach, and all the locals can do is watch and record the unfolding action on their phones.

Per the Netflix logline, “Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

“Leave the World Behind” will premiere Wednesday at the AFI Fest in Hollywood. It will have a limited theatrical run starting on Nov. 22 and will debut Dec. 8 on Netflix.

Barack and Michelle Obama are executive producers, with their Higher Ground Productions one of the production companies behind the movie. Julia Roberts, Lisa Gillan, Marisa Yeres Gill, Esmail, and Chad Hamilton are producers. Tonia Davis, Daniel M. Stillman, Nick Krishnamurthy, Rumaan Alam are executive producing alongside the Obamas.

