LeBron James didn’t mince words in the latest episode of his talk show series “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” calling out fans of the Boston Celtics as being “racist as f—.”

In response to a question from Maverick Carter on the HBO series, James said Boston was among his least favorite places to play, despite being a partial owner of the Boston Red Sox. He said that it’s something he’s come to deal with on the court, and that his wife has been dealing with it for a long time.

“I don’t mind it. I hear it, if I hear someone close by, I check them real quick. I move onto the game, whatever the f—,” James said. “They going to say whatever the f— they want to say. They might throw something. I got a beer thrown on me leaving a game.”

Check out a portion of the clip below:

But James and his guests on the show even said that they’ve seen merch that openly reads “F— LeBron James.”

“It’s like a ‘F— LBJ’ T-shirt. I believe they probably sold it at the f—ing team shop,” he joked.

James did say back in 2017 that he goes into Boston with “tunnel vision” and that back then he didn’t have the same racist vitriol directed at him, but a lot can change in five years.

And there’s no secret that Boston fans can have a rowdy, aggressive reputation, including an incident earlier this year in which Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green’s wife called out Boston fans for vulgar chants directed at Green during the game.