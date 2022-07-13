Emmy nominations came down on Tuesday and despite airing its final season this year, ABC’s beloved comedy “Black-ish” did not score any nominations. And yes, Anthony Anderson definitely noticed. So, he addressed the situation while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Look, I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I do have a bone to pick with the Academy,” he joked during his monologue Tuesday night. “You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America’s sweetheart: me. That’s right, me, Anthony Anderson! And neither did my show ‘Black-ish’ or my co-star Tracee Ellis-Ross! Can you believe that s—, mama?”

Because of course, Anderson’s mother was in the audience cheering on her son. And yes, she was just as annoyed as he was. Anderson then pointed out an interesting trend in the shows that were nominated in the category “Black-ish” would’ve been in.

“You know what did get nominated for Best Comedy? ‘Barry,’ a show about a murderer! And ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ a show about vampires who murder people,” he listed. “And ‘Only Murders in the Building, a show about a podcast — about a murder! So ‘Black-ish’ wasn’t nominated, but we’ve been named the lead suspect in all of those white people murder shows.”

Anderson even joked that “Succession” — which led the count in nominations this year — should actually be called “White-ish.”

“Look now – I’m not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me or ‘Black-ish’ or Tracee,” he continued. “I’m just saying they’re racist.”

Of course, the irony here is that Anderson was guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — which scored a nomination itself for Best Variety Talk Series. But Anderson was pretty sure that that nomination was actually meant for him.

“You know, I actually heard ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was not going to get nominated by the Academy,” Anderson said. “But the Academy saw me host last night and called an emergency meeting.”

You can watch Anderson’s full monologue in the video above.