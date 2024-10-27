While court has adjourned for “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2, TheWrap has a list of legal shows for you to watch next if you loved the Onyx Collective hit series.
Who doesn’t love a good old courtroom series that leaves you at the edge of your seat and confident you’ll be able to crack the case? All of us. And that’s why legal shows have been around for decades, becoming some of the most iconic programs of all time.
With “Reasonable Doubt” off screens until a potential Season 3, here’s a few shows to keep company while you wait.
“How to Get Away With Murder”
In Shonda Rhime’s “How to Get Away With Murder” Viola Davis stars as Annalise Keating, a brilliant criminal defense attorney who also serves as a law professor. When she enlists some of her best and brightest students to help her solve some cases at her firm, the group eventually reveals dark secrets that puts everyone’s legal skills to the test.
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Fandango at Home
“Boston Legal” (2004)
David E. Kelley’s hit series “Boston Legal” follows the professional relationship of lawyer Alan Shore (James Spader) and the eccentric veteran attorney Denny Crane (William Shatner), who runs the prestigious Boston-based law firm Crane, Poole and Schmidt. All of its members do their best to keep Crane, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, in order.
Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+
“Suits” (2011)
A courtroom drama that’s getting some newfound love since landing on Netflix is USA’s Manhattan-based drama “Suits.” Created by Christopher Tyng, the series follows big-time corporate lawyer and his top-notch legal team as they navigate a new normal, including resurfaced beefs and betrayals, after a new partner joins their firm.
Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock
“Law & Order” (1990)
Now you know “Law & Order” is the holy grail of legal shows. It may be the most iconic legal drama of all time. Between its more than two-decade-long run, ensemble cast, hit spinoffs and that iconic opening/theme song, there was no way it wouldn’t make the list.
The Dick Wolf series centers in on the cases prosecutors and detectives crack down on criminals and pursue justice in the streets of New York City.
Where to watch: Peacock, Hulu
“The Practice” (1997)
Before David E. Kelley did his big one with Boston Legal, he served audiences with ABC’s hit show “The Practice.” Taking back to Boston, the series is about a passionate lawyer Bobby Donnell (Dylan McDermott) who believes high-profile cases aren’t just about financial gain. LisaGay Hamilton stars as Rebecca Washington, the receptionist-turned-lawyer who keeps everyone in check at the firm as they navigate their tough cases.
Where to watch: Apple TV
“Ally McBeal”
We’re hitting you with another David E. Kelley classic in “Ally McBeal.” It gives viewers a more comedy-driven side of the courtroom while still some providing you with some dramatic story plots. Calista Flockhart comes in as Ally McBeal, a young lawyer who enters a prestigious, yet hyper-sexual law firm where her ex-boyfriend is also employed.
Where to watch: Disney+
“The Good Wife”
“The Good Wife” is one of the juiciest legal dramas ever. Robert King and Michelle King bring viewers into the life of Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies), a defense attorney who is thrust into public humiliation after her husband becomes involved in a sex and politics-centered scandal. As she maintains her career, she struggles to keep her cool as her husband evolves to Illinois’ newest governor.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Paramount+, Pluto TV
