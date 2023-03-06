Leland Vittert to Moderate NewsNation’s ‘The Hill’

NewsNation anchor and correspondent Leland Vittert is set to moderate “The Hill,” a new hourlong weekday political ensemble program set to debut April 24.

“The Hill,” which will be executive produced by political affairs producer Rob Yarin, will showcase the inside story of the major players and events shaping the political landscape at a local, state, and national level. Each day beginning at 2 p.m. PT, the program will feature a high-profile guest who will sit alongside four rotating panelists to tackle current-event topics.

Joining the panel will be NewsNation’s political editor Chris Stirewalt, senior political contributor George Will, former Obama aide Johanna Maska, and associate editor of TheHill.com, Niall Stanage.

Vittert, who joined NewsNation in May 2021, has delivered special reports and covered national news for the network. His most recent work includes anchoring the network’s coverage of the midterm elections, the State of the Union address, and the 2021 Russia-United States summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Yarin joins NewsNation from Cox Media Group, where he led the Washington news bureau and managed the organization’s digital content strategy. Prior to that, Mr. Yarin served as the executive producer of NBC’s Sunday public affairs program “Meet the Press” from 2013-2015. Earlier in his career, he worked as the Executive Producer for CNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” where he expanded it to a permanent one-hour program.

“As the nation awaits another presidential election, we are incredibly proud to debut a new program that will spotlight the top news headlines coming out of Washington,” NewsNation vice president of news and managing editor Cherie Grzech said in a statement. “Engaging in powerful discussions with top politicians, thought leaders, and policy makers, will enable us to inform and educate our viewers about the key issues that impact communities across America.”

In addition to the new show, Vittert will continue to anchor NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” weeknightsfrom 4 p.m. PT, with the show moving permanently to a new state-of-the-art studio in Washington, D.C.