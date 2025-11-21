Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’ Won’t Return for Season 2 at Netflix

Lena Dunham’s “Too Much” won’t be returning for a second season at Netflix.

The TV series, which followed the unlikely love story between Meg Stalter’s Jessica and Will Sharpe’s Felix, will conclude with its first and only season, TheWrap has learned. Dunham, who created the series based on her own experiences moving to London and finding love, feels the story has been told to completion, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Despite “Too Much” hitting its end, Netflix and Dunham will continue collaborating through the streamer’s partnership with her production company Good Thing Going.

The “Girls” creator revealed at an FYC event last week that her intention was “always to make ‘Too Much’ as a limited series,” per a report from Deadline. “It was meant to feel like a classic transatlantic love story but with time to really dig into the complexities that a film doesn’t have the space for,” she said.

Dunham’s comments marks a reversal from her previous statements regarding a potential second second for “Too Much,” with Dunham telling TheWrap before the show’s launch that she “would love to do another season” that would shift from a “meet-cute” into a “marriage story,” saying in July that “marriage is not the end of a love story … in many ways, it’s the beginning, and a marriage is an incredibly complicated negotiation.”

Dunham added that just as “Too Much” drew from her own move to London and love story with British musician Luis Felber, Season 2 would be loosely based on the couple’s experience of tying the knot “fairly quickly.”

“As somebody who got married fairly quickly into a relationship, we also experience getting to know each other and getting to know each other’s families within the context of marriage,” Dunham said at the time.

Regardless, “Too Much” will end on a positive note, with wedding bells for Jessica and Felix after their tumultuous relationship almost hit its end.