Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way has acquired the remake rights to an English-language take on “Another Round,” Thomas Vinterberg’s film that on Sunday won the Oscar for Best International Feature.

The remake of the film is being fully financed by Endeavor Content and Makeready, and it’s being developed such that DiCaprio may star.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson won the rights to the English-language remake of “Another Round” in an auction. No writer, director or cast is attached just yet.

DiCaprio and Davisson will produce for Appian Way alongside Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi for Makeready and Endeavor Content. Appian Way’s Mike Hampton will oversee.

“Another Round” is a Danish film starring Mads Mikkelsen as a middle-aged history teacher going through something of a mid-life crisis as he finds himself growing duller and losing the interest of his students and his family. As a result, he and three colleagues develop an experiment to try to approach their jobs while drunk and under the influence, but with controlled limits.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…