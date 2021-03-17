"The Luck of the Irish" (1948) Tyrone Power plays a reporter who travels from Ireland to New York, with a leprechaun at his side as a servant and guide.
"Darby O'Gill and the Little People" (1959) This Disney film, which marked one of Scotsman Sean Connery's first major Hollywood roles, focused on an Irish caretaker's attempt to capture the king of the leprechauns.
"Bewitched" - The Leprechaun (1966) Of course the witches of Bewitched encountered other magical creatures on the long-running sitcom.
"Finian's Rainbow" (1968) Francis Ford Coppola directed this musical fantasy, starring Fred Astaire as an Irishman who steals a leprechaun's pot of gold and emigrates to the U.S.
"Twilight Zone" - The Leprechaun Artist (1986) This Season 1 episode of the 1980s reboot follows three teenagers who catch a leprechaun and are granted three wishes.
"Getting Lucky" (1990) In an Aladdin-like twist, a leprechaun in a beer bottle grants a teen three wishes -- including a date with the hot cheerleader, of course.
"Leprechaun" series (1993-) Warwick Davis played an evil leprechaun in the first film in the slasher-horror franchise.
"The Luck of the Irish" (2001) A teenager (Ryan Merriman) battles an evil leprechaun for a gold charm in this Disney movie.
"South Park" - Imaginationland (2007) After Cartman bets the gang that he's seen a leprechaun, they do in fact find one -- who warns them of a terrorist threat.
"The Simpsons" - many episodes Leprechauns have been recurring characters throughout the series' run.
"Red Clover"/"Leprechaun's Revenge" (2012) This Syfy movie, which had multiple titles, stars Billy Zane as a sheriff battling a killer leprechaun.