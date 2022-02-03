Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross to Announce Oscar Nominations

“Will & Grace” alum Leslie Jordan and “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross will announce the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards.

The pair will take to the podium Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET to begin announcing the nominees for the supporting actor and actress categories, animated short film, costume design, live action short film, music (original score), sound and screenplay (adapted and original).

Then, at 5:31 a.m. PT/8:31 a.m. ET, the two will announce the nominations for actor and actress in leading roles, animated feature film, best picture, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, film editing, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, original song and production design.

The nominations announcement will be available to watch on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s digital platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook). It will also air on “GMA.”

This year’s Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and air on ABC.

