BAFTA Nominations: ‘Dune’ Leads All Films With 11

“Dune” led all films in nominations for the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards, which were announced on Thursday by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).
Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic received 11 nominations, with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” receiving eight, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” landing six and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Cary Joji Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” receiving five each.
In the Best Film category, “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Belfast” and “Licorice Pizza” will compete with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up.”
As usual for BAFTA since rule changes last year designed to make the nominations more diverse and give smaller films a chance, the director and acting categories were long on indie films and diverged wildly from the favorites expected to receive Oscar nominations on Feb. 8.
In Best Director, for instance, Villeneuve was not nominated despite his film leading in nominations, and neither was Branagh or Spielberg. Nominations went to Campion, Anderson, Aleem Khan for “After Love,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car,” Audrey Diwan for “Happening” and Julia Ducournau for “Titane.”
In the Leading Actress category, Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) was nominated alongside Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Emilia Jones (“CODA”), Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), Joanna Scanlan (“After Love”) and Tessa Thompson (“Passing”), while contenders who were not nominated included Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cuz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).
In Leading Actor, Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Bradley Cooper and Javier Bardem were bypassed in favor of a lineup of Adeel Akhtar for “Ali & Ava,” Mahershala Ali for “Swan Song,” Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up,” Stephen Graham for “Boiling Point” and Will Smith for “King Richard.”
In the supporting categories, nominees included Ann Dowd from “Mass,” Mike Faist from “West Side Story” and Jesse Norman from “C’mon C’mon,” but not Kirsten Dunst from “The Power of the Dog” (even though three of her co-stars – Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons — were nominated).
Last year’s voting changes added juries to the longlist and nomination rounds, chose the directing nominees from a list composed of an equal number of men and women and produced a slate of nominees long on indie films and acting nominees of color.
This year’s nominations were made similarly, using a combination of methods. Juries chose all the nominees in the directing, acting and short-film categories and some of the nominees in the Outstanding British Film and documentary categories; opt-in voters made all the nominations for animated features and films not in English and some of the noms for Outstanding British Film; individual BAFTA chapters voted in the below-the-line categories; and the entire membership cast ballots only in the Best Film category.
To ensure that each eligible film was seen by a significant number of voters, every BAFTA member was given a list of 15 films that they were required to see. “The goal was to level the playing field and ensure that more films were seen and considered, and we think we did that,” BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry told TheWrap on Thursday morning. “We’re very proud of the list, of the mixture of films from high budget to low budget, and of the mix of American, British and international films.”
Last year, the overhaul of the BAFTA voting produced a slate of nominees in which 60% of the BAFTA nominees in the 19 categories that correspond with the Academy Awards went on to receive Oscar nominations. But the results were sharply divided: In the categories where juries were involved, less than 50% of the BAFTA nominees received Oscar nominations; in the categories where nominations were made by individual chapters (which correspond to the Academy’s branches), almost 80% matched the Oscars.
So while Thursday’s nominations are good news for Alana Haim, Tessa Thompson, Jessie Buckley, Ann Dowd and Mike Faist, it’s risky to read too much into the decisions made by BAFTA juries. And while final BAFTA voting is often a reliable predictor, with 18 of the 19 winners matching last year, the absence of Kidman, Colman, Garfield and Dunst could make it difficult to hit that kind of synchronicity this year.
The EE British Academy Film Awards are scheduled to take place on March 13 in London.
The nominations:
BEST FILM
BELFAST Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay, Kevin Messick
DUNE Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve
LICORICE PIZZA Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner
THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier
ALI & AVA Clio Bernard, Tracy O’Riordan
BELFAST Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
BOILING POINT Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
CYRANO Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heely, Erica Schmidt
EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Tom MacRae
HOUSE OF GUCCI Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
NO TIME TO DIE Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Pervis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
PASSING Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
BOILING POINT James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
THE HARDER THEY FALL Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
KEYBOARD FANTASIES Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
PASSING Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
THE HAND OF GOD Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
PARALLEL MOTHERS Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
PETITE MAMAN Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
DOCUMENTARY
BECOMING COUSTEAU Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
COW Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
THE RESCUE Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. van Sandwijk
SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
ANIMATED FILM
ENCANTO Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
LUCA Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
DIRECTOR
AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan
DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
HAPPENING Audrey Diwan
LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson
THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion
TITANE Julia Ducournau
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
BEING THE RICARDOS Aaron Sorkin
BELFAST Kenneth Branagh
DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay
KING RICHARD Zach Baylin
LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA Siân Heder
DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
DUNE Denis Villeneuve
THE LOST DAUGHTER Maggie Gyllenhaal
THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion
LEADING ACTRESS
LADY GAGA House of Gucci
ALANA HAIM Licorice Pizza
EMILIA JONES CODA
RENATE REINSVE The Worst Person in the World
JOANNA SCANLAN After Love
TESSA THOMPSON Passing
LEADING ACTOR
ADEEL AKHTAR Ali & Ava
MAHERSHALA ALI Swan Song
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Power of the Dog
LEONARDO DICAPRIO Don’t Look Up
STEPHEN GRAHAM Boiling Point
WILL SMITH King Richard
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
CAITRÍONA BALFE Belfast
JESSIE BUCKLEY The Lost Daughter
ARIANA DEBOSE West Side Story
ANN DOWD Mass
AUNJANUE ELLIS King Richard
RUTH NEGGA Passing
SUPPORTING ACTOR
MIKE FAIST West Side Story
CIARAN HINDS Belfast
TROY KOTSUR CODA
WOODY NORMAN C’mon C’mon
JESSE PLEMONS The Power of the Dog
KODI SMIT-MCPHEE The Power of the Dog
ORIGINAL SCORE
BEING THE RICARDOS Daniel Pemberton
DON’T LOOK UP Nicholas Britell
DUNE Hans Zimmer
THE FRENCH DISPATCH Alexandre Desplat
THE POWER OF THE DOG Jonny Greenwood
CASTING
BOILING POINT Carolyn McLeod
DUNE Francine Maisler
THE HAND OF GOD Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
KING RICHARD Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
WEST SIDE STORY Cindy Tolan
CINEMATOGRAPHY
DUNE Greig Fraser
NIGHTMARE ALLEY Dan Laustsen
NO TIME TO DIE Linus Sandgren
THE POWER OF THE DOG Ari Wegner
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Bruno Delbonnel
EDITING
BELFAST Una Ni Dhonghaile
DUNE Joe Walker
LICORICE PIZZA Andy Jurgensen
NO TIME TO DIE Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
SUMMER OF SOUL Joshua L. Pearson
PRODUCTION DESIGN
CYRANO Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
DUNE Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
THE FRENCH DISPATCH Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
NIGHTMARE ALLEY Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
WEST SIDE STORY Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
COSTUME DESIGN
CRUELLA Jenny Beavan
CYRANO Massimo Cantini Parrini
DUNE Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
THE FRENCH DISPATCH Milena Canonero
NIGHTMARE ALLEY Luis Sequeira
MAKE UP & HAIR
CRUELLA Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
CYRANO Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
DUNE Love Larson, Donald Mowat
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
HOUSE OF GUCCI Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
SOUND
DUNE Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
NO TIME TO DIE James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A QUIET PLACE PART II Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
WEST SIDE STORY Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
DUNE Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
FREE GUY Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
NO TIME TO DIE Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
AFFAIRS OF THE ART Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS Jordi Morera
NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Layra Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
BRITISH SHORT FILM
THE BLACK COP Cherish Oteka
FEMME Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
THE PALACE Jo Prichard
STUFFED Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
THREE MEETINGS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY COMMITTEE Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
ARIANA DEBOSE
HARRIS DICKINSON
LASHANA LYNCH
MILLICENT SIMMONDS
KODI SMIT-MCPHEE