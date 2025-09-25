Liam Hemsworth Says Response to Henry Cavill ‘Witcher’ Recasting Inspired Him to Avoid the Internet for ‘Most of Last Year’

Liam Hemsworth broke his silence Thursday on what it was like taking over for Henry Cavill on Netflix’s “The Witcher,” admitting that the fervid response to the recasting had him avoiding social media and the rest of the internet for “most of last year.”

“There was quite a bit of noise and I had to put that aside. It started to become a distraction,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Weekly of the high-profile switch-up. “I dealt with that sort of thing in the past a lot and, you know, at the end of the day, I love making movies and I love telling stories and acting. I just don’t want any of that to affect my way of telling the story that I’m trying to tell. I jumped off social media and the internet most of last year.”

It’s been nearly three years since Hemsworth was announced for the fantasy role as Cavill at the time turned his attention to reprising Superman. Season 4 premieres at the end of October, marking his grand debut.

“It came out of nowhere,” the former “Hunger Games” star said of the offer. “I was as surprised as anyone.”

Hemsworth will star as Geralt of Rivia, the titular magic monster hunter known as a “Witcher,” in the fourth season of the series. This latest installment will premiere on Oct. 30, more than two years after Season 3 came to Netflix.

It was a significant takeover, replacing the main role of a successful streaming series after three seasons. The reasoning behind Cavill’s exit has never been made fully clear.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich told EW of the recasting that Cavill “had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don’t want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don’t want to do. I think that’s why it felt like a really symbiotic decision.”

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill said on Instagram at the time. “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Rumors have abounded as to why Cavill did not renew his contract with the fantasy adaptation. Some have cited “creative differences” stemming from Cavill’s admiration of the “Witcher” books and games and frustrations with their adaptation. Others noted that this exit came just over a week after “Black Adam” hit theaters — a film that saw Cavill return as Superman after several years away from the role.

Hemsworth has been fairly tight-lipped about this replacement up to this point. At the time of the announcement, he noted the “big boots” he has to step into to play this role.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” Hemsworth said on Instagram at the time. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

“The Witcher” Season 4 will release on Netflix on Oct. 30.