3 Arrested, Charged Following Liam Payne’s Buenos Aires Death

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Liam Payne, according to Argentina’s 14th National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office.

“Illicit conduct was discovered and three people have been charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person following death as well as supply and facilitation of narcotics,” according to the public prosecutor’s Thursday statement (translated from Spanish).

Additionally, authorities conducted nine raids at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel and other involved locations, per the release.

One person who worked closely with the former One Direction singer received the abandonment charge, while two other locals (including at least one hotel employee) are facing the drug charges, according to NBC News and other local reports.

Argentina penalties for distributing small amounts of drugs can result in imprisonment of up to a few years. It is unclear whether that would be significantly changed by the abandoning charge

Payne died on Oct. 16 after falling from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires. He was 31 years old.

The musician’s October death was initially classified as suspicious, “although everything suggests that he was alone when the fall occurred, and was going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse,” per the prosecutor’s office.

Payne’s preliminary cause of death was listed as “multiple traumas” that caused both “internal and external hemorrhage.” However, his official autopsy reportedly also noted traces of “pink cocaine,” as well as possible methamphetamines, ketamine, MDMA, benzodiazepines and crack cocaine, according to TMZ.

He is survived by 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shared with Girls Aloud member and “X Factor” judge Cheryl Cole. Payne is also survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, as well as sisters Ruth and Nicola.