Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, mourned the One Direction member’s death one week later and revealed the singer wrote her a note promising to marry her within a year.

“I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words,” Cassidy wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

Read the post in full below:

This marks the first time Cassidy has shared her sentiments following Payne’s death, who died after falling from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16. The two had been dating for two years. In her message, Cassidy revealed that a wedding was proposed for the couple’s near future.

“A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it,” Cassidy said. “It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.’ Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

Cassidy concluded her statements about Payne, whom she referred to as her “best friend” and “love of my life,” by explaining the hardship that comes with grief.

“None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here,” Cassidy wrote. “I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

She continued: “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dream and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn 444.”

Cassidy is the latest member within Payne’s immediate friends and family to release statements regarding his death. On Monday, one of Payne’s elder sisters, Nicole Payne, shared that she learned about Payne’s death from a news notification.

“I have posted about Liam and his achievements over the years with a proud sister alert and that has stood then, now and always,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue. I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong. You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy. You have always shown kindness to everyone you met and it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew!”