Chaya Raichik was revealed as the creator and operator of the “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account this week and, as expected, is now garnering heavy support from conservatives across the platform.

Raichik’s identity was revealed in a new piece in The Washington Post, by writer Taylor Lorenz, on Tuesday. In it, Lorenz explains how the “Libs of TikTok” account has become a popular source of right-wing messaging. The account primarily reposts TikTok videos on Twitter, most often from LGBTQ+ people, “impacting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and influencing millions by posting viral videos aimed at inciting outrage among the right.”

As a result of the article, Lorenz has been accused by conservative voices of doxxing Raichik. The official definition of “doxxing” is when people “search for and publish private or identifying information about (a particular individual) on the internet, typically with malicious intent.” In her article, Lorenz indicates that she followed a trail of Raichik’s previous account handles, some of which included Raichik’s name publicly.

Though some conservatives seem to be angry over Raichik’s name being revealed, they are now also vocally supporting her online. Ben Shapiro sarcastically tweeted in her defense, saying “Chaya Raichik is a villain because she gave more attention to attention-seeking people on TikTok! How dare she! The only attention they are allowed to receive is positive! STOP NOTICING THE CRAZY PEOPLE!”

Meanwhile, Matt Walsh called “Libs of TikTok” an account that does “important work,” with Texas senator Ted Cruz reposting Walsh’s words with an additional “Yup.”

On Tuesday night, Seth Dillon posted a thread in support of Raichik, revealing that he had personally made a deal with her “that will turn her heroic, high-risk work into a career.” Dillon later clarified that Raichik had not been hired by The Babylon Bee, the satire site he runs which is currently suspended from Twitter, but just that he and Raichik had worked out something individually.

You can check out some of the supportive conservative responses to Raichik below.

The people LibsOfTikTok features are often pure crazy. There is no way around that. And that's why the Left is angry that LibsOfTikTok highlights them. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2022

Libs of TikTok reposts content from TikTok. This is important work because that’s the site millions of kids use. The Left is mad at her because they don’t want us to know what our kids are being exposed to. We’re not supposed to see that stuff. Only our kids are. — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) April 19, 2022

2/ But I think they'll be surprised by her resolve. She's afraid, as anyone would be in these circumstances, but she's also determined to not be bullied, threatened, or harassed into silence. That takes remarkable courage that few people possess. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 19, 2022

4/ They may have exposed her, but they'll never stop her.



Long live @libsoftiktok. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 19, 2022

I think she’s just upset that others would use her own tactics against her… the ordinary citizens calling her out though don’t have the full backing of Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post to really pressure others into silence and further disseminate their info for future reprisal. https://t.co/YX8dHohLA4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 20, 2022