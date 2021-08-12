Ari Jacob New York Times Influences

Ariadna Jacob (Photo illustration by TheWrap; photo courtesy of Ari Jacob)

TikTok Talent Agent Ariadna Jacob Sues NY Times, Reporter Taylor Lorenz for Defamation (Exclusive)

August 12, 2021

Jacob says she lost all her clients and experienced suicidal thoughts after the August 2020 article was published

Ariadna Jacob, an agent who represented TikTok stars like Charli D’Amelio and other online Influencers, filed a defamation lawsuit on Thursday against The New York Times and reporter Taylor Lorenz for an August 2020 article about her business.

Jacob says the article contained “numerous false and disparaging statements” about her and her business, including the accusation that she leaked nude images of one of her clients and hiked up the rent on her content house tenants. She said the article also accused her of misleading her clients into believing they would get a certain amount of brand deals.

Antoinette Siu

Antoinette Siu

