Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating the release of writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film “Licorice Pizza” with special menu items, 70mm screenings, a programming series and an interactive photo op at the Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan. The film, which stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie, will expand to theaters nationwide on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 via distributor United Artists Releasing.

Here’s a full rundown of the “Licorice Pizza” celebrations happening at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the country:

70mm

Alamo Drafthouse is one of a very small number of theaters across the country screening “Licorice Pizza” on glorious 70mm celluloid, Paul Thomas Anderson’s preferred format. Austin’s flagship South Lamar theater just completed the installation of a 70mm projector, and will join the company’s San Francisco and Brooklyn locations in offering “Licorice Pizza” in the special widescreen format.

Special Themed Menu

Food & drink specials celebrating the release of LICORICE PIZZA at The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. / Photo by www.hlkfotos.com

They said it couldn’t be done… but with a title like “Licorice Pizza”, you gotta have a special menu, right? Led by returning veterans Trish Eichelberger and Brad Sorenson, Alamo Drafthouse’s culinary team developed a special Licorice Pizza Menu that will be available nationwide at screenings beginning December 24th.

The “Licorice Pizza” highlights the licorice notes of fennel in a savory pizza with pork fennel sausage, slow-roasted fennel bulb, charred yellow and red bell peppers, red sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. Inspired by Alana’s unique cocktail ordered in the film, the “Alanatini” features gin, vodka, dry vermouth, lemon twist, and olive.

Custom Pre-Show

Every screening of “Licorice Pizza” will start with a custom, ad-free pre-show, an exclusive perk of Alamo Drafthouse. Guests will enjoy unique throwbacks to The Valley, entertaining clips from relevant movies and shows, and custom editorial content such as their deep dive on the historical inspirations and collaborators that led Paul Thomas Anderson to create “Licorice Pizza.”

The Licorice Pizza Mixtape

Beginning in January, select Alamo Drafthouse locations from coast to coast will present a limited series of repertory programming called The “Licorice Pizza” Mixtape. Each title was chosen to capture the vibe, sights, and sounds of “Licorice Pizza,” including – naturally, Anderson’s previous period pieces set in the Valley, “Boogie Nights” and “Inherent Vice” – as well as “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “American Graffiti,” which were each cited as influences on the film. Guests can take in the Valley vibes in theater or via Alamo On Demand, the cinema’s streaming service.

“The initial title list came out of a back-and-forth between programmer Jake Isgar and myself reacting to the trailer. We shot that list over to PTA and he added a few that made a lot more sense when we saw the movie,” says John Smith, Senior Film Programmer for Alamo Drafthouse. “If you find yourself leaving the theater and wanting to see the movie that Sean Penn’s character was making – well, lucky day, we’re showing BREEZY in January.”

The Press Room’s “Licorice Pizza” Exclusive Letterpress Poster

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse is cranking up The Press Room’s vintage manually-operated Heidelberg letterpress to create Limited Edition Letterpress Prints designed as replicas of the entertainment page of the Valley Times, including both vintage ads from the San Fernando Valley as well as ads inspired by the film. The limited edition prints will be available only at screenings of the film at Alamo Drafthouse locations on opening weekend while supplies last.

Lobby Takeovers

Alamo Drafthouse

The lobby of Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan will host the Fat Bernie’s Waterbed Photo Op, inviting moviegoers to experience liquid luxury on an exact replica of the “Fat Bernie Waterbed” from the film. Guests even have a chance to win tickets to HAIM’s May 17 concert at Madison Square Garden by sharing their waterbed photos to Instagram with #LicoricePizza and tagging @Drafthouse.

Plus, the lobbies of Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn and Austin’s Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar are home to two official and super-rare “Licorice Pizza” Pinball Machines, with both set to “free play.” Players can snap a photo of their high score and post to Instagram, tagging @Drafthouse and using the hashtag #LicoricePizza. The highest score posted to Instagram will win a curated set of vintage movie posters of the “Licorice Pizza” era and a pair of tickets to attend HAIM: The One More Haim tour.

“Licorice Pizza” is currently playing in select theaters and expands nationwide on Christmas Day.