Lifetime Unveils Full 2025 Holiday Movie Schedule With 12 Original Films

Lifetime has revealed its 2025 Christmas movie slate as the holidays creep closer. The network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” programming will begin Nov. 29, with 12 new movies premiering this season.

The network will air movies every Friday and Saturday in the lead up to Christmas Day as part of its seasonal programming. New titles include “Deck the Hallways,” “A Pickleball Christmas” and “A Runaway Bride for Christmas.” This year, Lifetime will also release a holiday thriller, “Do You Fear What I Fear.”

Lifetime will also present 100 holiday titles across its website and app, with new premieres available to stream the next day on demand. Additionally, the network’s FAST channel Holiday Movie Favorites By Lifetime will kick off on Nov. 1, airing a large selection of library titles throughout the holiday season.

Keep reading for a full breakdown on each of the new titles, below.

“Christmas Everyday” (Credit: Lifetime) Christmas Everyday After the death of her father, Fancy (Brandy Norwood) is determined to keep her Christmas family traditions alive, while her mother Evelyn (Debbi Morgan) has started to lose her sight. To make matter worse Fancy has to placate her bridezilla baby sister when a busted water pipe ruins her fairytale day. Despite the chaos, Fancy learns valuable lessons about faith, family and the meaning of Christmas. Premiere date: Saturday, Nov. 29, at 8:00 p.m. ET

“The Christmas Campaign” (Credit: Lifetime) The Christmas Campaign When two complete opposite marketing executives are tasked to make a holiday sales pitch, sparks fly. Kayleigh Brooks (Chelsea Rose Brooks) and Darren Morgan (Austen Jaye) do not see eye-to-eye, and their differences cause conflict not only in the office but in their personal lives. When their competition turns into something more, they must decide whether their growing feelings for each other will survive the pressure. Premiere date: Saturday, Nov. 29, at 10:00 p.m. ET

“Do You Fear What I Fear” is a new Christmas thriller from Lifetime (Credit: Lifetime) Do You Fear What I Fear When Claire (Ciarra Hanna) lands her dream job in the city, she believes she finally escaped her Christmas hometown. That’s until holiday decorations start appearing in her home unannounced, each one with a message from someone close to her. The thriller must decide who the Secret Santa truly is and escape her haunted holiday. Premiere date: Thursday, Dec. 4

Romaine Waite and Erin Agostino in “Jingle All the Way to Love” (Credit: Lifetime) Jingle All the Way to Love Andi Kelton (Erin Agostino) is on the hunt for her mystery man before Christmas. Years ago she received a lucky sleigh bell from a handsome man at a New Year’s party. Now an established lawyer, Andi calls into a radio show to ask listeners to help her search for her dream Christmas present. Premiere date: Friday, Dec. 5, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti in “A Christmas Cookbook” (Credit: Lifetime) A Christmas Cookbook Veronica Cearley (Ashley Newbrough) is single for Christmas and finds comfort in “The X-Mas Club,” a group of single foodies who cook and give back during the holiday season. Veronica makes an unexpected love connection with the club’s founder Cullen Murdock (Franco Lo Presti) and realizes she may have a new someone to add to her Christmas traditions. Premiere date: Friday, Dec. 5, at 10:00 p.m. ET

“Deck the Hallways” (Credit: Lifetime) Deck the Hallways When Zoe (Naika Toussaint) visits her grandmother Agnes (Loretta Devine) in Chicago for the holidays, she’s met with a slew of new traditions. Missing the nostalgic traditions of her childhood, like the holiday party that her late husband started, Zoe reunites with her childhood crush to bring it back. Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 6, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Andrew Bushell and Emily Alatalo in “Merry Missed Connection” (Credit: Lifetime) Merry Missed Connection Marie (Emily Alatalo) is trying one last speed dating event to find her man before Christmas. Prepared with her diary and list of dos and don’ts in hand, Marie accidentally leaves hers behind and picks up a stranger’s. Now Marie must discover if her lost diary could be the key to unlock true love in time for the holidays. Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 6, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Nischelle Turner in “A Runaway Bride for Christmas” (Credit: Lifetime) A Runaway Bride for Christmas When her wedding day did not go as planned, runaway bride Emma (Nischelle Turner) sought shelter in the place she called home. Back in her hometown Emma reconnected with her former high school crush Mitch (Mark Ghanime). But when her ex comes back to find her, she must make a tough choice between her two true loves in time for Christmas. Premiere date: Friday, Dec. 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Marcus Rosner and Emma Johnson in “Christmas in Alaska” (Credit: Lifetime) Christmas in Alaska Two rival journalists competing for the same promotion find themselves stranded in Alaska together after a forced emergency landing. When Megan (Emma Johnson) and Oliver (Marcus Rosner) uncover more about their intimate personal lives, the two find themselves in an unexpected Christmas love story. Premiere date: Friday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Tyler Hilton and Arielle Kebbel in “Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch” (Credit: Lifetime) Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch Pro-hockey player Wes Campbell (Tyler Hilton) suffered an injury just three weeks before Christmas and is shipped out to Keller Ranch in Nashville to recover. When no-nonsense rancher Maggie Keller (Arielle Kebbel) breaks down Wes’ walls, the two build an unexpected relationship. Wes helps Maggie grieve her husband’s death while the rancher introduces Wes to equine therapy. But the two must discover if their holiday fling is something more. Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET

Rebecca Dalton in “Rodeo Christmas Romance” (Credit: Lifetime) Rodeo Christmas Romance In another country Christmas romance, independent equestrian Emma (Rebecca Dalton) clashes with a veteran Noal (Corey Sevier) while ranch-sitting for a friend. As the two care for the horses and upkeep the ranch, they discover that the Christmas spirit may bring them closer together than they anticipated. Premiere date: Saturday, Dec. 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET

Christopher Russell and Erin Karpluk in “Sweet Holiday Romance” (Credit: Lifetime) Sweet Holiday Romance World-renowned pastry chef Amanda (Erin Karpluk) is nervous she’s losing her touch as the Queen of Christmas Cookies. She teams up with a local fudge establishment to compete in the Chicago Christmas Market competition. What she doesn’t realize is that the handsome head of operations at the fudge shop knows nothing about baking. The two must put differences aside, so Amanda can reclaim her title and maybe find love along the way. Premiere date: Friday, Dec. 19