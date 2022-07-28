Comedian Lil Duval was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau, Bahamas, after being hit by a car while riding his ATV.

On Tuesday, the comedian (née Roland Powell) shared updates about his injuries on Instagram, starting with a video that showed him being wheeled out of an ambulance on a stretcher. “Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler,” he wrote. “Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

In another update, he amended that he’d actually broken his hip, not his leg, which he wrote was “even worse.”

“but I’m still chillin tho can’t nothing steal my joy,” he said, apologizing to anyone who reached out with well wishes, explaining that he was in too much pain to reply.

He continued to give information on his condition Wednesday, writing on Twitter: “I ain’t got no internal bleeding the doctor said that amazing being that i got hit by a car going full speed.”

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Lil Duval said he’d be going into surgery at 8 a.m. Previously he shared a video of a seemingly emergent procedure that the hospital staff performed on him, drilling into his knee.

“They really drilling my knee bruh. 😫😫😫😫😫😫 Why they ain’t put me to sleep?” he wrote.

Duval is perhaps best known outside stand-up comedy for his roles in “Scary Movie V” and “Wild ‘n Out.” He’s also appeared on “Hip Hop Squares” and “Ridiculousness,” as well as films like “The Trap” and “Grow House.”