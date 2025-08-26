Lil Nas X spoke out for the first time following his Thursday arrest where he was charged with four felonies.

“Ya girl is going to be OK, y’all,” Lil Nas X, whose real name is. Montero Hill, said in an Instagram story on Tuesday. He went on to say that while his last few days were frightening, seemingly alluding to his detainment, and that he’s doing better.

Last Thursday, the Grammy-winning artist was seen walking around Studio City wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots. The rapper was taken into custody for suspicion of battery on an officer and was subsequently hospitalized for a possible drug overdose. He was charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

At his arraignment on Monday, Hill pleaded not guilty and was released on $75,000 bail. He faces up to five years in state prison if convicted.

“She’s going to be alright, she’s going to be alright. Sh-t, that was f—kin’ terrifying,” he said at the end of the post. “That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but ya girl is going to be alright.”

Lil Nas X speaks out for the first time since his arrest. pic.twitter.com/WoTcWyn6ge — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2025

On Thursday, TMZ posted a video of the “Old Town Road” singer walking down Ventura Boulevard near Vineland Avenue and the 101 freeway between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. local time.

The rapper was captured on camera singing and telling the cameraperson to to not “be late to the party tonight,” eventually adding, “you know where it’s at.”

He then tries to get a driver to move along and stop recording him. At one point, after singing and snapping his fingers, he says, “Didn’t I tell you to put the phone down? Uh oh, somebody’s going to have to pay for that. Pay for it by coming to the party.”

In other clips, the singer is shown dancing, singing and trying to get the camera person to stop recording. “Give me that phone so I can throw it. I want to throw it far way so you never see it again. I don’t like phones,” he says in the video.

Without identifying the person in question, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed all of the other details of the incident to ABC7 and NBC4. According to People, the musician was booked in a Los Angeles County jail and charged with a misdemeanor at the time.

Lil Nas X’s team did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

You can watch Hill’s full statement in the video above.