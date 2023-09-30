Lil Tay Slams Media for Falsely Reporting Her Death: ‘The Press Did Not Give a F–k About Facts’

The teenager returned to social media Saturday saying her father was behind the hoax

lil tay instagram live death hoax
Lil Tay returned to social media on Sept. 30, 2023. (Instagram)
Lil Tay, whose legal name is Tay Tian, returned to social media Saturday to address her disappearance and discuss the false reports of her death last month.

The YouTube star’s faked death was widely picked up by news outlets, including TheWrap, after Lil Tay’s official Instagram account posted an announcement on Aug. 9 that claimed to be from her family.

“This proves how much the press did not give a f–k about facts,” the teenager said on Saturday via Instagram Live. “They cared about slandering my name. They did not do any fact-checking.”

On Aug. 10, Tian released a statement saying she was alive and that her Instagram account had been hacked. During Saturday’s Instagram Live, she accused her father, Chris Hope, of being behind the hoax with the intention of making money off of crypto coin sales.

“Chris Hope was the one that did the death hoax,” she said. “He was trying to sabotage me. Meanwhile, he was working with this other con artist that claimed to be my manager and they had a crypto coin together. Their plan was to fake my death and then promote the crypto coin… These people are frauds.”

Earlier this week, Hope denied he was behind the death hoax.

Lil Tay also alleged Hope and her stepmom abused her and manipulated the court system, aiming for custody rights and to control her finances.

“He is not the f–king good guy here,” Tian said of her father. “He wanted control over my career and my money… Me and my family had to go through even more years of abuse through the court system because of him. But in the end, we won. I am free now and I thank God every day for it, I thank my mom for it. She spent all of her life savings in court.”

