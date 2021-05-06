A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Photo by: Dustin Stafford

Lilly Singh’s Late-Night Ratings Dropped 25% From Carson Daly’s

by | May 6, 2021 @ 1:55 PM
And Season 2 of YouTube star’s talk show declined even more than that from Season 1

On Thursday, NBC announced “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” would be ending after just its second season. Though the move was presented as a talent transition — Singh now has a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio to develop unscripted projects — the 1:30 a.m. show’s TV ratings also justify cancellation.

Singh, who take over the time slot from Carson Daly’s long-running “Last Call” in 2019, struggled to find viewers — especially in Season 2.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio
TV Editor

