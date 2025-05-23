‘Lilo & Stitch’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Live-Action Remake?

Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lilo & Stitch” has crash-landed on screens, and believe it or not, it does actually reunite a few of the OGs from the animated version.

Now in theaters, “Lilo & Stitch” tells the story of two sisters navigating life after their parents’ deaths. When a destructive — but adorable — little alien crashes onto their island and chooses them as his family, chaos ensues. If you’ve seen the original 2002 film, don’t worry, the live action stays pretty faithful.

You’ll also definitely recognize many of the people in it. Let’s break it down.

Maia Kealoha in “Lilo & Stitch” (Walt Disney Studios)

Lilo Pelekai (Maia Kealoha)

Lilo is played adorably by Maia Kealoha, who makes her debut with this film. She was just six years old at the time of filming.

Stitch in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Stitch (Chris Sanders)

Stitch is the wonderfully — though that may not be the adjective Lilo and Nani always use — chaotic little alien at the heart of this. He’s once again voiced by Chris Sanders, who voiced the creature in the original film and also directed that version.

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong in “Lilo & Stitch” (Walt Disney Studios)

Nani Pelekai (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong)

Nani is Lilo’s older sister, and really just doing her best to keep them afloat. She’s played by Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, who has previously appeared in episodes of “On My Block” and “NCIS.”

Billy Magnussen in “Lilo & Stitch” (Walt Disney Studios)

Pleakley (Billy Magnussen)

Pleakley is the galactic agent who is none too thrilled about managing Jumba, but is very excited to go to Earth and see what it’s really like. He’s played by Billy Magnussen, who you might recognize from Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” — he was even getting his own spinoff at one point, and swears it’s not dead — “Into the Woods,” “Game Night,” “Ingrid Goes West” and more.

Zach Galifianakis in “Lilo & Stitch” (Walt Disney Studios)

Jumba (Zach Galifianakis)

Jumba is the mad scientist who created Stitch, and is much more of a villain this time around. He’s played by Zach Galifianakis, best known for his turn in “The Hangover” and its sequels, “Only Murders in the Building” and more.

Courtney B. Vance in “Lilo & Stitch” (Walt Disney Studios)

Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance)

Cobra Bubbles has a toned-down presence in the live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” but he still remains a tough CIA agent. He’s played by Courtney B. Vance, who most recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s “Grotesquerie.” You might also recognize him from “American Crime Story,” “The Hunt for Red October” and many more.

Amy Hill in “Lilo & Stitch” (Walt Disney Studios)

Tutu (Amy Hill)

Tutu is Lilo and Nani’s neighbor, who looks out for both girls as much as she can. She’s played by Amy Hill, who you may recognize from “50 First Dates,” “Magnum P.I.” or the live-action “Cat in the Hat.” But true “Lilo & Stitch” fans will clock her as the voice of Mrs. Hasagawa from the original 2002 film.

Tia Carrere in “Lilo & Stitch” (Walt Disney Studios)

Mrs. Kekoa (Tia Carrere)

Mrs. Kekoa is the social worker handling Lilo and Nani’s case, and an entirely original character for the live-action adaptation. But, she’s played by Tia Carrere, who actually voiced Nani in the animated “Lilo & Stitch.” You’ll recognize her in real life, though, thanks to “Wayne’s World.”

Kaipo Dudoit in “Lilo & Stitch” (Walt Disney Studios)

David (Kaipo Dudoit)

David is a friend and neighbor of Lilo and Nani (and eventually more than a friend for Nani). He’s played by Kaipo Dudoit, who has previously appeared in episodes of “Magnum P.I.” and “Rescue: HI-Surf.”

Hannah Waddingham in “Lilo & Stitch” (Walt Disney Studios/Apple tV+)

Grand Councilwoman (Hannah Waddingham)

The Grand Councilwoman oversees the galactic federation, and is responsible for Stitch’s fate, ultimately. If she sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the voice of “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham (who also stars in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which releases on the same day as “Lilo & Stitch”).