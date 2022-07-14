“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” director Dean Fleischer Camp has been selected to head up Disney’s live-action adaptation of its beloved 2002 family film “Lilo & Stitch.”

Camp will make his full live-action directorial debut (“Marcel” mixed elements of stop-motion animation and live-action) with the feature. This will also mark his first major studio film following A24’s “Marcel,” based on the viral video series starring co-writer Jenny Slate as an anthropomorphic shell. The film is already a hit at the specialty box office and expected to perform well when it expands to more theaters July 15.

“Lilo & Stitch” revolves around a lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo who adopts Stitch, a “dog” that turns out to be a lovable but highly destructive extraterrestrial creature.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback will produce, with Rideback’s Ryan Halprin executive producing. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, who worked on 2016’s “Moana,” is in talks to write the script.

Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “In The Heights”) was in talks to direct in November 2020, a month after the project was first announced. Mike Van Waes was previously set to pen the screenplay.

Camp is represented by CAA and Mosaic.

