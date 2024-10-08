Limp Bizkit Sues Universal Music Group for Breach of Contract in Lawsuit That Could ‘Easily Surpass’ $200 Million

Grammy-nominated nu metal band Limp Bizkit has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group over breach of contract, claiming the company intentionally conceals royalties from its artists. Fred Durst and his bandmates are seeking at least $20 million in damages and claim the total amount owed could “easily surpass” $200 million in rescission once discovery is complete.

The 60-page lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles’ central district, accuses Universal Music of creating a fake accounting system to avoid paying millions in royalties.

It states that while Limp Bizkit received massive success during the late ’90s and 2000s, a recent bounce back in popularity has resulted in “millions of streaming users per month,” “selling out arenas” and “headlining major festivals” despite having not produced “any new music.”

With the group experiencing an upward trend, Limp Bizkit believes that UMG hasn’t upheld itself as a “pro artist” company as it relates to the lack of royalties its paid over the years. The complaint also states that while UMG previously covered the finances for the band to work on new music and studio recording costs, it never paid the music group back their royalties after UMG recouped its money.

“Plaintiffs have discovered that, contrary to these claims, not only did UMG never have any intention of paying Plaintiffs, it designed and implemented royalty software and systems that were deliberately designed to conceal artist’s royalties and keep those profits for itself,” the document, obtained by TheWrap, reads.

“Indeed, Plaintiffs allege that amounts will easily surpass $200 million,” the lawsuit states. The documents further allege that UMG told Durst’s representatives that approximately $43 million still needs to be paid in order for Durst to get any royalties. As such, his reps were allegedly told that no royalties were able to be paid to the band because UMG wasn’t “required to provide them since his account was so far from recoupment.”

However, Durst’s camp says it found out Flip Records, the label that originally signed Limp Bizkit, has generated millions from profit-sharing with Universal Music Group (the frontman’s label Flawless Records is also a Plaintiff here).

The full complaint accuses UMG of rescission, violating a contract recording agreement, fraudulent concealment, breach of fiduciary duty, intentional misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation and copyright infringement. A jury trial is demanded.

TheWrap has reached out to both Universal Music Group and Limp Bizkit for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this reporting.