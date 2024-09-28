New Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit Alleges Drugging, Rape and Impregnation of Florida Woman

A new lawsuit filed against former music mogul Diddy, aka Sean Combs, alleges that, over the course of the last four years, he drugged, raped and impregnated a woman in an abusive relationship that only ended in July.

Combs is now an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being arrested on Sept. 16 in New York on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, among other crimes.

The victim in this disturbing new allegation is identified only as Jane Doe in legal documents obtained by TheWrap, “because of the sensitive nature of the allegations being sexual abuse. Plaintiff fears embarrassment and further psychological damage if her identity as a victim of sexual abuse became public knowledge.”

The lawsuit states that the victim was given ketamine or another unknown substance without her consent. After blacking out intermittently throughout the night, she later took a pregnancy test, which was positive.

Diddy “associate” Caresha Brownlee, also known by the stage name of Yung Miami, is said to have harassed Jane Doe by repeatedly calling her and telling [her] to have an abortion.” The victim later suffered a miscarriage.

Three months later, the suit states, Combs “began compelling her to travel with him and to him” and “would harass [her] through calls, texts and third parties until she complied.

“At every visit, [Combs] would make her ‘perform a show’ for him and would ply her with alcohol and substances until she passed out—she would wake up with bruising and injuries but with no recollection of how she sustained her injuries. This continued until July 2024,” the legal documents state.

The chain of events that found the rapper in prison began with a lawsuit filed in November by his former girlfriend, Cassie: The case made headlines when Combs paid her $30 million in a settlement the next day.

It was just the beginning of the flood of accusations against the music star, who appears to have continued committing crimes even after more allegations were made public over the last year.

A federal judge denied Combs bail on the grounds that he posed a flight risk and might intimidate witnesses.

Per Billboard, Diddy’s lead attorney Marc Agnifilo indicated he would appeal that ruling to a federal appeals court, but has not yet done so.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.