Linda Yaccarino sent out her first tweets Saturday night since being named Twitter CEO, saying she has “long been inspired” by Elon Musk and sharing her aim of building “Twitter 2.0.”

“I see I have some new followers,” Yaccarino tweeted to her more than 319,000 followers along with a wave emoji. “I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

Yaccarino was initially replying to Musk’s welcome tweet in which he announced her appointment. “I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!” she wrote.

In a tweet on Friday, Musk announced that Yaccarino – who shockingly stepped down as NBCUniversal chairman of global advertising and partnerships — would serve as Twitter’s new CEO focusing on business operations, while he will transition to the role of executive chairman and CTO, focusing on “product design and new technology.”

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” she said in a statement. “We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh and the entire NBCU leadership team.”

Yaccarino will start at the social media giant in about six weeks, Musk said.