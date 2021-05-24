Lindsay Lohan to Star in Holiday Rom-Com at Netflix

Lindsay Lohan is returning to the movies and will star in a holiday-themed romantic comedy that is set at Netflix, the streamer announced Monday.

Lohan will star in the untitled film as a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suffers amnesia in a skiing accident and finds herself being cared for by a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter, according to the film’s logline released on Twitter.

No other cast has been set for the film.

The Lohan film is just one of many movies that are part of Netflix’s litany of holiday films, including movies such as “Jingle Jangle” or “A Christmas Prince.” However, the film is not expected to begin production until November of this year, so the film isn’t expected for release until later.

Janeen Damian (“A Christmas Waltz”) will direct the untitled film, and Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver wrote the screenplay.

The film is produced by MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian. The film’s executive producers are Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe.

Lohan was one of the biggest movie stars in the world in the late ’90s and early 2000s, but she has retreated from film acting in the last several years, starring in 2013’s “The Canyons” from director Paul Schrader and the horror film “Among the Shadows” in 2019. She has appeared on TV as herself in “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” and in other roles such as “2 Broke Girls” and was a guest judge on an Australian edition of “The Masked Singer.”

Lindsay Lohan is represented by APA.

Variety first reported the news.