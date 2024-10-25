Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding Play Vengeful Secret Exes in New Netflix Holiday Movie Trailer

Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding lead Netflix’s upcoming holiday movie as vengeful exes who swear to keep their past under wraps.

In the trailer for “Our Little Secret,” Lohan’s Avery prepares to spend the holidays with her boyfriend’s family for the first time, and her boyfriend’s mother (Kristin Chenoweth) is proving to be bit of an obstacle from the minute she arrives, commenting her screw-top wine bottle is “fast and easy” while glaring at Avery.

As she enters the holiday festivities, she’s met with an even bigger problem when she sees her ex, Logan (Harding), be introduced as the boyfriend of her boyfriend’s sister. The trailer flashes back to 10 years ago, when Avery desperately asks Logan not to propose to her.

With her first impression on the line, Avery drags Logan into a room and begs him, “You cannot tell anyone about us — the last thing I need is to give that women ammunition,” Avery said, referring to her boyfriend’s mom.

The exes have a couple of close calls when the family realizes they are from the same town, and later get caught in the same room, but the secret manages to bring them closer.

“I don’t want you to think that I just moved on,” Logan said, while Avery tells him, “I’ve changed a lot, I’m not yours to worry about anymore.”

Lohan also reunites with “Mean Girls” actor Tim Meadows, who stars in “Our Little Secret” alongside Lohan, Harding and Chenoweth. Additional cast includes Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos and Brian Unger.

Lohan also serves as an executive producer alongside Joseph P. Genier, with Stephen Herek directing and Hailey DeDominicis writing the script. Lisa Gooding and Mike Elliott also produce.

“Our Little Secret” premieres Nov. 27 on Netflix.