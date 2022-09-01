Lindsay Lohan Lines Up Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ for Netflix

Lindsay Lohan has lined up a role in a Netflix rom-com. The “Mean Girls” alum will star in “Irish Wish,” the streamer announced Thursday.

The deal, part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with the streamer, sees the actress playing Maddie, who heads to Ireland to be a bridesmaid after the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend.

“Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely,” reads a logline from the streamer.

Janeen Damian (“Falling for Christmas”) is directing the film from executive producers Amanda Phillips, Kirsten Hansen, Jimmy Townsend, Vince Balzano. Hansen, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian are the writers of the film.

Other producers include MPCA’s Brad Krevoy; Riviera Films’ Michael Damian.

Lohan has a holiday film coming to Netflix — the Janeen Damian directed “Falling for Christmas” — which premieres Nov. 10 on the streamer. No details were available on when “Irish Wish” might debut.

The actress is repped by APA, Vision PR, and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.