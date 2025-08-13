Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley’s ‘Count My Lies’ Scores Series Order at Hulu

Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley’s “Count My Lies” is officially a go at Hulu.

The limited series hailing from “This Is Us” co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger has been ordered to series at Hulu, TheWrap has learned. The news comes months after the show was reported to be in development in April, which had Lohan, Aptaker and Berger attached, while Woodley joined the cast amid the series greenlight.

Woodley stars as compulsive liar Sloane Caraway, who fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart. “It seems she’s finally landed her dream job … but little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all,” the official logline reads.

The new series is based on Sophie Stava’s novel of the same name, which was the “GMA” Book Club pick for March. Stava serves as a producer, while Aptaker and Berger write, executive produce and serve as showrunners. Scott Morgan also executive producers for the Walk-Up Company. The series hails from 20th Television.

Woodley will also star in the second season of Hulu’s “Paradise” from “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, joining “Paradise” stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Krys Marshall and Sarah Shahi. Woodley is best known for starring in “Big Little Lies,” the “Divergent” trilogy, “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Dumb Money,” “The Last Letter from Your Lover,” “The Spectacular Now” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” She recently appeared in Starz’ “Three Women.”

Aptaker and Berger also created, wrote and executive produced Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” which ran for two seasons.