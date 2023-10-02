Messi is arguably the most famous soccer player in the world. His move from Paris Saint-Germain to Miami in 2023 has been closely followed by millions of people around the world — and by Apple TV+ in the new docuseries “Messi Meets America.”

As the first documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the transition, the six-part docuseries will follow Messi and his Miami teammates as they work their way toward more championship wins. The show premieres with the first three episodes Wednesday, Oct. 11.

A logine for the series adds, “From selling out records crowds across America at breakneck speed to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Leo’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as ‘Messi Mania’ crisscrosses the continent.”

By all accounts, Messi has embraced his life in Miami. In August he told reporters that making the move was the right call. He said, “I came here to play and to keep enjoying soccer which is what I loved my whole life and I choose this place because of all those things.”

“I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision I made and for how my family and I live our day-to-day lives and how we enjoy the city and this new experience and how the people received us from the first day, from the people of Miami and the people of the US in general,” he added.

“Messi Meets America” is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner of SMUGGER Entertainment, along with Scott Boggins.