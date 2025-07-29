Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Fiscal 2025 Pay Falls 46% to $9.8 Million

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer saw his total compensation for the studio’s fiscal year 2025 fall 46% to $9.8 million, compared to $18.2 million a year ago, per an amended 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Tuesday.

The package included a $1.5 million salary, $1.2 million bonus, $6.73 million in stock awards and $396,200 in “other” compensation, including $13,800 in 401(k) matching contributions, $835 in term life insurance premiums and $380,547 in miscellaneous costs, including $14,050 in club membership dues, $46,881 in security service costs, and $319,616 in incremental costs for the personal use of the company-leased aircraft of which Feltheimer reimbursed approximately $71,700.

In August 2024, the studio extended Feltheimer’s contract through the company’s fiscal year 2029. Per the terms of the extension, he will be eligible to receive annual equity awards for the company’s fiscal years 2026 through 2029 with a target annual grant date value of $10 million, with the actual value determined based on Lionsgate’s financial performance for the prior fiscal year against performance targets agreed upon by himself and the compensation committee.

The median Lionsgate employee’s total compensation for fiscal 2025 was $131,000 putting the CEO pay ratio at 75 to 1.

The executive pay disclosure follows Lionsgate’s separation from Starz earlier this year.

In its first quarter post Starz split, the company reported a $21.9 million profit and $1.07 billion in revenue. Losses for the full year widened to $128.5 million, while revenue grew to $3.2 billion.

Shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp., which went public via a SPAC deal with Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. in May 2024, have fallen 16.8% in the past year, 20.6% year to date and 14.7% in the past six months.