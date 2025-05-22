Executive Pay 2024: A 9% Drop in Compensation for Media’s Top Brass

Available to WrapPRO members

Paramount’s former CEO Bob Bakish topped the list with a 178% increase to $87 million, largely from severance

(From L to R) Ari Emanuel, Ted Sarandos, Greg Peters, Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Kristin Dolan, Bob Iger, Adam Aron, David Zaslav, JB Perrette, Bob Bakish and Rupert Murdoch (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)
(From L to R) Ari Emanuel, Ted Sarandos, Greg Peters, Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Kristin Dolan, Bob Iger, Adam Aron, David Zaslav, JB Perrette, Bob Bakish and Rupert Murdoch (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)

In Hollywood’s first year after a double labor strike, top media executives included in TheWrap’s annual compensation analysis raked in a combined $522 million.

Topping the list for the highest-paid media executive in 2024 was one exited from his job in April: Paramount’s ex-CEO Bob Bakish, with a 178% increase. He resigned more than a year ago as controlling shareholder Shari Redstone pushed to broker a deal with David Ellison’s Skydance Media, which still remains in regulatory limbo. The majority of his $87-million package — $58.8 million to be exact — came from benefits associated with his severance from the media giant. 

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments