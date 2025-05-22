Executive Pay 2024: A 9% Drop in Compensation for Media’s Top Brass

In Hollywood’s first year after a double labor strike, top media executives included in TheWrap’s annual compensation analysis raked in a combined $522 million.

Topping the list for the highest-paid media executive in 2024 was one exited from his job in April: Paramount’s ex-CEO Bob Bakish, with a 178% increase. He resigned more than a year ago as controlling shareholder Shari Redstone pushed to broker a deal with David Ellison’s Skydance Media, which still remains in regulatory limbo. The majority of his $87-million package — $58.8 million to be exact — came from benefits associated with his severance from the media giant.