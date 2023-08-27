Lionsgate Lifts Temporary Mask Requirement Instated Following Multiple Staff COVID Cases

Lionsgate has lifted the mask mandate that was in effect at the studio earlier this week. The studio was told to reinstate a mask mandate by the L.A. County Department of Public Health in response to multiple COVID-19 positives among its staff, as cases continue to rise in Los Angeles. The studio explained in an email to TheWrap, “The LA County Department of Public Health notified us yesterday that we could lift the mask requirements, effective immediately, and we have.”

The statement continued, “Lionsgate never changed its own mask policy. The LA County Department of Health ordered us to institute the temporary masking requirement after we reported a cluster of COVID cases to them and we have an obligation to comply with their orders.”

Earlier this week, TheWrap learned via insiders at Lionsgate that some employees had been diagnosed with COVID. An internal memo indicated that the third and fifth floors of the five-story building were subject to the mask mandate.

The memo also read, “Employees must wear a medical grade face covering (surgical mask, KN95 or N95) when indoors except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace.”