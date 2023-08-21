Lionsgate has brought back a mask mandate to its core Santa Monica office. As COVID cases increase in Los Angeles, the mini-major will require face coverings as well as daily self-screenings for employees prior to coming to work at the office.

These masks, specifically surgical masks and KN95s, are available at the front desk. The policy change came courtesy of an internal memo from Lionsgate and Starz’s response manager Sommer McElroy, obtained by TheWrap. The memo instates the mandate for the third and fifth floors of the five-story building. Insiders affirm that it was in response to a few employees testing positive.

“Employees must wear a medical grade face covering (surgical mask, KN95 or N95) when indoors except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace,” the memo said.

The statement also assured employees that COVID-19 tests are covered under the company’s insurance plan or reimbursable where insurance is not accepted.

Employees must also alert McElroy and stay home if they are exhibiting any symptoms — including a fever above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough or shortness of breath — within the last 24 hours or have traveled overseas in the last 10 days.

The studio will also conduct contract tracing and provide at-home testing kits if requested.

This news was first reported by Deadline