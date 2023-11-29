Lionsgate has promoted domestic television and digital distribution executive vice president Kate Nexon to president of the division.

In her new role, Nexon will oversee North American sales, strategy and planning for the company’s first-run film and television pipelines and library. She will also lead the strategic flow of content through the group’s domestic licensing, rev-share and FAST pipelines in an increasingly complex market.

Nexon, a 14-year Lionsgate veteran, began her career at the studio in its Home Entertainment division before joining the TV Distribution group with a basic cable and Pay TV purview.

Since 2020, she has overseen domestic sales for the studio’s content pipelines and library across AVOD, SVOD and linear platforms, leading a team that has generated nearly $2 billion in revenue over the past three fiscal years.

Nexon negotiated the sale of the Emmy award-winning series “Schitt’s Creek” to Hulu and played an integral role in the sale of “The Continental” to Peacock, where it recently became the platform’s biggest original launch of the year. She also secured licensing deals for “The Chosen” with Peacock, the CW and Amazon, where it has been a top 10 series since the launch of its third season earlier this year.

“Kate has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and made important contributions to the continued growth of our global distribution business,” Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer said in a statement. “She is a true Lionsgate success story, and her deep industry expertise, collaborative approach and strong client relations will be invaluable assets as we continue to position the studio for future growth.”

Nexon’s promotion comes as the company continues to grow its independent global distribution business.

In August, Lionsgate announced it will acquire eOne from Hasbro for $500 million to bolster its scripted and unscripted television business and add thousands of titles to its film and television library.

The deal has received all necessary regulatory approvals and is on track to close by the end of the year, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks told analysts during the company’s third quarter earnings call in October.